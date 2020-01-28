The Baton Rouge Community Police Ambassadors program's second class of recruits includes several local religious leaders, a former police officer, a retired juvenile correctional officer and many longtime parish residents with their own concerns about the relationship between cops and the communities they serve.

The program, which aims to build trust and understanding, was launched in 2018 after years of planning. The second class of ambassadors — all volunteers who applied and have been accepted to represent their police districts — held their first meeting Tuesday evening.

They'll complete a series of trainings over the next few months, learning about the criminal justice system, local law enforcement and policing best practices, among other topics.

East Baton Rouge Metro Councilwoman Tara Wicker, who was instrumental in launching the program, said the first class has laid a foundation for progress and she's optimistic about what the future holds. She asked members of the group to share their reasons for joining and goals for the program.

"I'm here because I'm mad," said James Riley, a Baton Rouge pastor and former U.S. Marine. "I've never had a relationship with a police officer that was positive. … I don't know what happens in a police officer's mind before he or she pulls the trigger — and I want to understand."

Riley said he "did whatever young crazy people would do" growing up, then joined the Marines and spent two years in Iraq. Coming back to Baton Rouge opened his eyes to the violence around him and issues surrounding the public's perception of the police department.

"I've always been told police officers take care of their own. You're either blue or you're not," he said. "I want to gain understanding so I can better inform the community I serve as a pastor every day — why these things are happening and what we can do to circumvent some of those things."

Sharon Neapollioun, who retired from the state Department of Corrections several years ago, said she joined the program because working as a correctional officer in the state's juvenile justice system gave her a front row seat to some of the issues children face growing up in disadvantaged communities.

"I talked to the young people and heard their cry," she said. "I'm here because I want to serve my community."

Cothern Williams, a former Maringouin police officer, expressed a similar sense of wanting to help younger generations.

"I see the community crying, crying for understanding," he said. "I want to let the community know police are here to help you, not against you. We've gotta get this mindset changed. How do we do it? With these ambassadors in here."

The program grew out of public discussions after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling and subsequent ambush on Baton Rouge law enforcement that killed three officers and left three others wounded. Its first class was limited to districts within city limits, which fall under the Baton Rouge Police Department's jurisdiction, but the program is now expanding to include areas patrolled by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Some have questioned how much the group has accomplished toward its mission of building trust and understanding. Wicker said that starts with open dialogue and happens one step at a time.

"We've laughed, cried and shouted in this room," she said, referring to the previous group of ambassadors. "The reality is these tensions still exist and they're not going to vanish overnight. That's why we're here."

