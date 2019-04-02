A man has confessed to beating a woman to death with a hammer in Baton Rouge after the two argued while smoking crack cocaine, according to arrest reports.
Baton Rouge Police officers later discovered a body wrapped in a bedspread in the 6000 block of Plank Road on Monday.
Willie Joseph III, 63, told Baton Rouge police officers he and the woman were smoking and at some point she tried to hit him with a hammer, which he took from her.
He then hit her in the head three or four times with the hammer and covered her head with a shopping bag to "finish her off," his arrest report said.
Joseph told authorities that after the incident he smoked until he went to a friends house and admitted to the killing.
He faces second degree murder charges.
The two were reportedly dating for several weeks.
Joseph was recently released from the department of corrections after serving 26 years for rape.