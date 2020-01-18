A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Maurepas, state police reported.
Eugene Duplessis, of Prairieville, was driving on LA Hwy 22 in a Chevrolet Avalanche around 1:30 a.m. when his car left the road to the right, then crossed the road and went off the left side, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz. The car collided with a tree in the Amite River, in which it was submerged.
First responders arrived at the scene several hours later. Though Duplessis was properly restrained at the time of the incident, he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Scrantz said impairment is suspected and a toxicology sample was taken from Duplessis for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.