One man has died after a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve in Livingston Parish, according to a report from Louisiana State Police.
Chad A. Whisman, 24 of Walker, was identified as the man killed in the crash, which occurred about 10 p.m. on LA 446, south of LA 63.
A juvenile was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, LSP said, but the child was properly restrained and unhurt. The age of the child was not specified, nor was the child's relationship to Whisman.
The crash occurred while Whisman was driving northbound, State Police said. The vehicle, for unknown reasons, entered a right-hand curve and went off the roadway to the left side of the road, eventually striking a tree.
Whisman was pronounced dead on scene. It's unknown whether impairment was a factor, State Police said. A sample has been sent for analyis.
The crash remains under investigation.