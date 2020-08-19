A onetime Assumption Parish political candidate and local business leader has been arrested for a second time in three months on video voyeurism counts.

Seth G. Breaux, once the chairman of the parish Chamber of Commerce, turned himself in to Gonzales Police after city officers researched evidence from an earlier video voyeurism arrest in St. Gabriel in May, officers in both cities said this week.

St. Gabriel officers had arrested Breaux on May 4 after a complaint from a man that someone had recorded him with a cellphone camera peering down over the toilet stall wall in a restroom at the Fred's Travel Center truck stop casino off La. 30, city officers said.

The latest arrest in Gonzales stems from allegations that predate the St. Gabriel incident on April 27, but Gonzales police were only able to put together enough information to make an arrest after Breaux's arrest in St. Gabriel came to light, Gonzales and St. Gabriel police said.

Gonzales Lt. Steven Nethken declined to provide details related to the latest count except that it happened in mid-January at the Tanger Outlet mall, which is also off La. 30 but east of Fred's Travel Center and near Interstate-10.

Nethken referred further questions about the case to prosecutors in Ascension Parish, who say they haven't yet received a full report on the incident.

Breaux, who is 26 and lives in Pierre Part, ran to be the next clerk of court in Assumption Parish last fall but polled fourth in a four-person primary in October 2019 to replace longtime Clerk of Court Darlene Landry.

Erin Hebert, a top lieutenant for Landry, won the runoff in November 2019. Breaux was one of three Democrats in the race; Hebert has no party.

At the time, Breaux was the chairman of the Assumption Chamber of Commerce and an asset manager for the Louisiana Ambulance Alliance, a trade group for the emergency and non-emergency ambulance and medical transportation industry. Both groups no longer list Breaux on their websites, however.

Chamber officials did not return a telephone call and email for comment. A woman answering the phone at the Ambulance Alliance declined to comment on Tuesday before hanging up.

St. Gabriel Detective James Williams said on Tuesday that Gonzales officers obtained search warrants and reviewed the evidence obtained in the St. Gabriel case, including surveillance video, before making their arrest.

Nethken said Breaux came in with his lawyer on Aug. 13.

Though the man in the bathroom stall at Fred's in St. Gabriel didn't see who was recording him on April 27, he noticed the person's shoes at the bottom of the stall, Williams said. Police subsequently were able to determine it was Breaux through the truck stop's video surveillance, he said.

Breaux was arrested eight days later at the truck stop after he showed up again in the same bathroom, Williams said.

After his arrest, Breaux acknowledged to St. Gabriel police that he made the video but didn't give a reason why, except that it was a mistake, Williams said.

Breaux has not been charged in connection with the St. Gabriel allegations, but Williams said he expected the case to go before the grand jury.

The Louisiana State Attorney General's Office has been assisting in the St. Gabriel case but deferred to prosecutors in Iberville about the case's status. Prosecutors in Iberville Parish didn't return a message for comment left on Monday.

Breaux did not return a telephone message left Tuesday at his listed home address nor did his attorney.