A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he shot a gun at a two people, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported.
Thomas Perez, 27, of Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison Saturday on attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, resisting an officer and drug possession.
Sheriff's deputies reported responding to a call about shots fired Friday morning in the 1400 block of Jasper Avenue.
A woman told deputies she had been sitting outside with her sister when Thomas approached and began shooting at them. The two fled into their home and escaped uninjured, the report said.
Thomas denied their version of the events, telling deputies he was in his apartment when he heard gunfire, then emerged and fired back at another shooter while running away from the scene.
Deputies, who arrested Thomas after a brief foot chase, said evidence at the scene contradicted his claim.