Baton Rouge Police identified a man who was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex on N. Ardenwood Drive this morning.
The shooting took place around 9:30 a.m. at 1251 N. Ardenwood Drive, according to BRPD spokesperson Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
Brandon Chatman, 25, died after receiving multiple gunshot wounds. His body was found on the upstairs walkway of the apartment complex.
A motive or suspect has not been identified. Chatman's death is the latest in a violent 48 hours for the city: A 2-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman both died Thursday from gunshot injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).