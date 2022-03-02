A woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in a shooting on Tuesday morning, Baton Rouge police say.
Dinesha Wells, 33, was arrested and booked on one count of attempted second degree murder.
Officers were called to a report of a shooting on Stumberg Lane around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Upon arrival, a woman told police Wells shot at her multiple times while she sat in her vehicle.
The two woman knew each other, according to police.
Wells told police that the woman drove past her house several times before pulling into her driveway, documents say. Wells said she then walked outside the house with a gun because she was tired of the woman driving by.
The woman pulled a gun out and began backing out of the complex's driveway when Wells fired two shots at her, according to documents.
The woman's car had been struck on the rear passenger side.
Two shell casings and a handgun were collected from the scene, investigators said.