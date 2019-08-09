Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Anthony Converse, 37, 1825 Southpointe Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and obstruction of highway.
- Cullan Hartzog, 19, 7005 Sevenoaks Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, unlawful production, manufacturing or distribution of fraudulent documents and purchase or possession of alcohol under 21.
- Christopher Mouch, 31, 40201 Woodland Avenue, Gonzales, first-offense DWI, hit and run and careless operation.