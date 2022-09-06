A 35-year-old Ascension Parish man who waved a handgun and threatened to kill himself surrendered to authorities in St. James Parish early Tuesday after a seven-hour standoff at a local high school.
The incident led sheriff’s deputies to close an entrance road to St. James High School off La. 3127 and delayed the start of school after the Labor Day break, authorities said.
In a Facebook post, school officials said school would start at 9 a.m. and breakfast and lunch will be served.
Buses will begin routes after elementary routes are finished about 7:45 a.m. Students can begin arriving at school at 8:30 a.m., school officials added.
The man, who was at the high school with his girlfriend, surrendered to sheriff’s deputies around 6:50 a.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment, Sheriff Willy Martin Jr. said.
When asked, Martin didn’t know what connection the man and woman may or may not have had to the high school, which is in a lightly populated area near the intersection of La. 20 and La. 3127.
“We don’t know why he was there. He is from Ascension,” Martin said.
Hours earlier, a deputy on patrol last night spotted the man and his girlfriend parked in his car on Champion Drive, which provides access to the school from La. 3127, and checked on them.
The man told the arriving deputy he was lost. The deputy gave them directions and left, Martin said.
The car remained, however, and deputies received a report again about a half hour later about the man and woman in the car and something being amiss, Martin said.
When a deputy returned, the man displayed a gun, the deputy backed away and the man ended up barricading himself and the woman in the car.
The man eventually let his girlfriend leave, but he remained in the car for hours as negotiators tried to convince him to surrender amid threats of suicide and his waving around the gun.
Martin credited his negotiators with getting the man to leave his car without incident despite what was a tense situation.
Martin added that while the man could arguably be arrested on a trespassing count, he doesn’t expect that will happen.
“I think he just needs help,” the sheriff said.