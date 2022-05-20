The co-owner of an embattled Livingston Parish water sports company was arrested Friday on sex crimes allegations several days after her husband and business partner was booked on similar counts, booking records show.
A jail roster shows Patricia Dianne Fore, 58, who with her husband John Fore owns controversial Denham Springs company Tiki Tubing, LLC, was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail shortly before 11 a.m. on sexual battery allegations.
John Cooper Fore, 66, had also been booked Monday on a count of sexual battery after officials received a complaint this month involving a juvenile victim, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said then.
The charges against the husband-and-wife owners stem from two separate complaints, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Friday. The complaint against John Fore was reported this month; the complaint against Patricia Fore stems from a 2019 report, he said.
A spokesperson for the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately say whether the allegations against Patricia Fore also involved a juvenile victim.
"Following John Fore’s arrest, the 2019 case was brought to my attention. On review of that case, I realized that the case had not been pursued as diligently as it should have been," Ard said.
The investigation is ongoing, Ard said.
Calls to a cell phone for Patricia Fore and to a number listed for Tiki Tubing's offices were not immediately returned Friday. A voicemail message on the office phone said the company plans to open for the 2022 tubing season on May 27.
The company owners' arrests are the gravest troubles yet to befall Tiki Tubing, a business that rents inflatable inner tubes to people looking to cool down on the Amite River during Southeast Louisiana's scorching summer months.
Last week, the family of 53-year-old Keith Hilliard, who sank into the river and drowned while floating on a tube down the Amite the previous summer, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the company was to blame for his death.
The lawsuit, and the owners' arrests, came about a year after the Denham Springs business began to face scrutiny when two of their patrons drowned and dozens more were stranded on the volatile Amite in a matter of weeks. Excessive rainfall that summer made the normally risky river even more dangerous to travel, raising the water level and submerging debris.
The Amite already had a long and deadly history prior to Hilliard's accident stretching back decades. The local fire protection district had grown to dread the summer months, knowing they would have to be on high alert for repeat calls of wayward tubers in distress.
So many incidents were reported that the local government finally passed river safety laws to hopefully prevent future tragedies — an unusual move in a staunchly conservative parish reluctant to infringe on small businesses' right to operate.
In an interview last summer, Patricia Fore said the company was taking steps to keep customers safe on the river. Those efforts included multiple signs warning tubers of the approaching exit point at the end of their journey, and workers who try to flag them in from the beach that serves as their destination.
“But unfortunately some people seem to just not want to get out,” Fore said. “They just want to keep on floating, and I can’t do anything about that.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.