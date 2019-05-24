Two Livingston Parish Sheriff's deputies were injured while escorting the "Special Olympics Torch Run" in Walker on Friday morning, but they are expected to recover, said Sheriff's spokeswoman Lori Steele.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Florida Boulevard.
The two deputies were transported to a local hospital for moderate injuries. Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement Friday that it appeared both deputies should be OK, as "we are seeing only bumps and bruises at this point and nothing more serious."