A Baton Rouge couple has been arrested in the death of their 8-week-old son, who had sustained massive injuries to his skull and ribs, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities said the infant was taken to the hospital May 24, arriving unresponsive and in critical condition. The baby died on Friday.
John Noehl, 35, and Analise Noehl, 33, were each booked on one count of first-degree murder.
The infant arrived at the hospital with skull and rib fractures, internal bleeding, intercranial hemorrhaging and visible bruising. According to medical staff, some of the fractures had already started healing and likely happened 2-3 weeks ago, arrest records show.
An autopsy also shows the baby had a fractured skull that appeared to have happened more recently than the other fractures.
John Noehl initially told investigators he had left the infant on the back patio with his 2-year-old brother. He had placed the infant in a baby rocker and came back to find him gasping for air. He said he then gave the baby CPR. Analise Noehl said she was asleep at the time and was woken up by her husband after the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Noehls later admitted the infant had fallen out of a bounce rocker a few weeks before, but they did not take him to hospital at the time for evaluation of injuries, according to the Sheriff's Office.
A pathologist report indicates the child sustained a 5.1-inch fracture to the right side of his skull, three broken ribs on his right side and two broken ribs on his left side, the Sheriff's Office said.