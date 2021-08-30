Three men have been arrested for a murder reported this past weekend in Franklinton, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says.
Sheriff's officials say they responded early Saturday to reports of a murder. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Xykie Barker, who lives in Tammy Lane.
Investigators say they made the arrests soon after, jailing Tangipahoa Parish residents Elisha Brown and Elijah Jaquarius Williams, both 19, and Travon Washington, 20.
All three were booked on counts of second-degree murder.
Sheriff Randy Seal applauded his detectives for finding the suspects to promptly and condemned their alleged crime.
“Such despicable acts will not be tolerated,” he said in an emailed statement. “Our officers are continuing this investigation, which was interrupted by Hurricane Ida. Meanwhile, the shooters are behind bars. Our officers have done their job and the fate of these men is now in the hands of the judicial system.”