After months of escalating conflicts between the Baton Rouge police chief and BRPD union leaders, the two parties engaged in yet another public showdown Monday that included more than 14 hours of contentious and often roundabout arguments before the local civil service board, ending well after midnight with an unexpected display of compromise and unity.

Time will tell whether this marks a new chapter for Chief Murphy Paul, who started fighting with union leaders soon after taking office in 2018 with big plans to reform the department.

The board was considering an appeal from union vice president Siya Creel, who was fired in December for doing an interview last summer with a former Baton Rouge television reporter. The interview focused on a union billboard campaign critical of the chief and his administration.

While most board members agreed that the interview and billboards were in poor taste, the panel ultimately voted to give Creel his job back, replacing the termination with an 87-day unpaid suspension.

That decision culminated a marathon hearing during which Creel and Paul did everything possible to make their cases. The result was an emotional rollercoaster of testimony that veered from discussions of free speech to internal department policies and moral arguments.

Even the chief raised his voice multiple times, once storming out of the room for a quick break. Before the hearing even began, Paul told the board he was "sick and tired" of some officers attacking his credibility. His frustration was clear.

"I will not continue to be bullied by … the leadership of the Baton Rouge police union," he said. "We will fight back today — today."

He and his lawyers kept that promise, and met with fierce opposition.

Their arguments focused on claims that Creel never acknowledged his wrongdoing or accepted responsibility for representing the department in a negative light during the interview. The taped segment was later posted on YouTube by former WAFB reporter Kiran Chawla, which Paul said violated BRPD social media policy.

The chief also argued that Creel disgraced and dishonored the department by implying its leadership was failing to curb crime rates in Baton Rouge. Creel did not get permission from the chief to give the interview, in which he was wearing his badge and gun.

"When things like that go public, I get questioned about it," Paul testified to the board. Other officers also testified that the department received calls from concerned and confused citizens wondering why Creel was allowed to represent the police force like that.

The billboards caused a stir when they first appeared several months ago — warning drivers to enter Baton Rouge "at your own risk" because of the high murder rate, among other messages — and the fallout continues.

Union leaders have long claimed that Paul will throw his officers under the bus to avoid public criticism. One of the billboards, located a short distance from department headquarters, said as much: "Defend the badge, not the criminal." More recent billboard messages include "Save Creel" and "We Stand With Creel."

Before the chief fired him, Creel sued the department claiming his free speech rights were violated when his superiors opened an internal investigation against him. He later argued in court filings that his termination was retaliatory, citing numerous examples of other union leaders giving media interviews to discuss union business and facing no repercussions.

His team focused on similar arguments during Monday's appeal hearing. Attorney Jill Craft accused Paul of taking issue with the content of the interview, not the mere fact that Creel spoke to a blogger: "The chief may not like what he said. But he is allowed to speak."

She said Creel spoke in his capacity as a union leader during the interview, and indeed he was explicitly identified as the union vice president at the beginning of the YouTube segment.

Historically, the department has allowed union leaders to grant similar interviews — a fact Craft established by calling several former union presidents and even former Chief Greg Phares as witnesses. But attorneys for Paul said this case was different because there was no clear line establishing that Creel was representing just the union, not the entire department.

Phares, who led the department in the 1990s, said he could not recall officers ever being disciplined for giving unauthorized media interviews about union business during his tenure. He said he often fought with the union behind closed doors, not in public — a relationship he considered contentious but productive.

Only five officers have been fired since Paul took office in 2018, attorneys noted. Craft argued the allegations against those officers were significantly more serious, including criminal charges and findings of untruthfulness.

The board had already listened to at least six hours of arguments when Creel stood up and delivered a heartfelt plea on his own behalf, arguing he was just a messenger.

He said union membership voted to launch the billboard campaign to raise public awareness of the high homicide rate and low officer pay in Baton Rouge. His voice choked up describing the "trials and tribulations of these police officers," including an attack on two of them a year ago Monday that left one dead and another critically wounded from gunfire.

"I was the messenger of what they saw — what they go through," Creel said. "The membership wanted this information out there. They felt they had no voice in the city of Baton Rouge."

In addition to hearing exhaustive testimony, civil service board members watched the YouTube clip, listened to a recorded internal affairs interview and reviewed various department policies. Some members of the public and other officers even sat through the marathon hearing, waiting to see how the board would vote.

The Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board typically meets once a month; the vast majority of its duties are relatively mundane, such as administering qualifying exams for various police and firefighter positions. But the board also oversees discipline for police and firefighters, meaning its members have the authority to hold appeal hearings and uphold or overturn a discipline decision.

When it became clear the board was considering reinstating Creel, the officer started apologizing profusely to everyone in the room — his defiant demeanor suddenly melting away.

"This is very humbling," he said, pausing to regain composure. "From the bottom of my heart, I'm sorry it had to come to this. … I'm very much open to change. I hope that we can work together."

The chief nodded along in agreement, saying he also wants to work together. Creel said he wants to stay on the force but would likely step down from union leadership — to get a break from the drama and focus on his health amid ongoing cancer treatments.

Board member Brandon Williams commended both sides on their spirit of compromise, something he said the department should remember moving forward. "Because when you're fighting each other, nobody's fighting crime," he said. "Instead of billboards, let's have board meetings."

The hearing came during a time of turmoil for the police department, including the recent arrests of two detectives and an ongoing corruption probe focused on the narcotics division. Four narcotics supervisors were recently transferred into street patrols, cutting the division in half and suspending normal operations. While crime overall declined last year during the pandemic, the Baton Rouge murder rate broke all previous records. That uptick in gun violence has persisted into 2021, a tragic reality bemoaned by both the chief and union leaders.

The civil service board voted shortly after 12:30 a.m. to reinstate Creel but suspend him without pay for 87 days, just under the 90-day maximum allowed under civil service rules.

The chief could appeal the board decision in state court, but Paul said Tuesday morning that he doesn't plan to in this case. He commended the hearing outcome, saying it shows the board is serious about officer accountability.

Creel also has a pending federal lawsuit against the department. While that matter remains unresolved, board members agreed that the hearing was productive.

Robb Moruzzi, the BRPD officer elected to represent the department on the board, said he believes the outcome was fair because both sides walked away a little unhappy. He also emphasized the importance of retaining some longstanding traditions, including the ability of union leaders to publicly criticize the administration under certain circumstances, creating a "checks and balances system" that historically has worked well.

"That disagreement is healthy," he said. "I think the union has got to have a way to vent those concerns."