Baton Rouge prosecutors have quietly started dropping charges against some defendants whose pending cases hinge on testimony from two detectives placed under arrest in recent months amid an ongoing corruption probe focused on the BRPD narcotics division.

At least a small handful of relatively minor charges were dropped at the request of prosecutors Tuesday morning in 19th Judicial District Court, records show. The dismissals happened quickly and without much fanfare, raising questions about how many more cases will follow and how far the ripple effects will extend.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office is prioritizing pending cases with defendants are in jail awaiting trial. He said prosecutors have been instructed to seriously consider sacrificing some cases in hopes of maintaining public trust in the criminal justice system.

More dismissals are expected in the coming days and weeks.

"We need the community to trust that the system is going to work. That is of the utmost and ultimate importance at this point," Moore said. "That could mean releasing people with potentially significant backgrounds, large amounts of drugs and guns — cutting them loose because we believe this is the right thing to do."

Chief Deputy Public Defender Lindsay Blouin said in a statement Tuesday morning that her office is "profoundly alarmed by allegations of rampant misconduct" among BRPD narcotics detectives. She said public defenders are "reviewing all pending cases involving the narcotics division and are pursuing litigation on behalf of those clients."

Black legislators, Baton Rouge NAACP want panel to review BRPD drug cases amid corruption probe In response to an ongoing corruption probe focused on the BRPD narcotics division, a group of Black state lawmakers and leaders of the Baton R…

That means obtaining and investigating the disciplinary history of involved officers, including the two facing criminal charges and four other narcotics supervisors who were recently transferred out of the division, Blouin said.

Prosecutors maintain a so-called Brady list of cops considered untruthful or otherwise untrustworthy — information that must be disclosed to defense attorneys in cases involving those officers. The recent misconduct allegations have pushed public defenders to gather some of that information themselves, hoping to provide an added layer of oversight, Blouin said.