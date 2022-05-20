The presence of law officers at Hammond High School's graduation Thursday night allowed for a quick response to gunfire after the ceremonies, a sheriff's department official said. Four people were injured in the attack, and one person was taken into custody.
Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says "numerous deputies" were assigned to the event on the Southeastern Louisiana University campus and that they were able to respond quickly.
"This situation was taken under control very quickly to protect lives and the safety of the students and the family there," Travis said at a news conference near the scene Thursday night.
Law enforcement agencies have scheduled another briefing for Friday morning.
Also at the Thursday night news conference, Superintendent Melissa Stilley said the shots were fired after students were dismissed from the graduation exercise and went to meet relatives and guests outside SLU's University Center.
"We apologize to our families and to our students that this night, what should have been a very happy occasion for our graduates and their families, ended on such a sad note, and we pray for the families that were impacted directly, and our students, who will always have this memory of this graduation on their minds," Stilley said.
She said that only faculty would report to campus Friday, and that all Hammond High underclassmen would work virtually.
Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said no juveniles were among the wounded, and that no injury was life-threatening.
University police said one person was taken into custody.
In the aftermath of the shooting, Bergeron asked people who recorded the event to share video that might help in the investigation.