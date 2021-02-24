A 16-year-old injured in a shooting Wednesday morning was in the middle of burglarizing a vehicle when he was wounded, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office.
EBRSO has said the shooting appeared justified.
Around 7:30 a.m., a man heard a noise outside an apartment at The Armstrong Apartments on Burbank Drive, according to EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks. The man found at least two teen boys — one near his car, and one inside of it — and saw that his car window had been broken.
When the owner confronted the teens, he noticed that the boy sitting inside had something shiny in his hand that appeared to be a weapon, Hicks said. After he saw this, he shot the teen.
Hicks said it was later confirmed that the teen had a screwdriver that was likely used to break the car window and was not armed with a gun.
The car owner then drove the injured suspect in his car to a residence on Jennifer Jean Drive to retrieve some stolen items before he called 911, Hicks said. There had been previous burglaries reported in the area.
EMS responded and transported the teen to the hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Deputies detained two other 16-year-olds believed to be on scene at the burglary, one of whom lives at the apartment, Hicks said. They remain in custody.
Hicks said there were 15 vehicle break-ins Wednesday morning at The Armstrong Apartments and the complex across the street, with various items taken. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found what appeared to be various stolen items stashed nearby, Hicks said.
The 16-year-old who was shot faces at least 15 burglary counts from the Wednesday break-ins, she said. Another one of the teens has been booked into the juvenile detention center on at least one burglary from Wednesday and was discovered with stolen credit cards from vehicle burglaries on the 18th.
Charges remain pending for the third 16-year-old, she said.
Although the shooting of the 16-year-old was deemed justified, the car owner will be arrested on simple kidnapping because he drove the suspect in his car to the Jennifer Jean Drive residence before requesting medical assistance.