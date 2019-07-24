A Romanian man pleaded guilty in U.S. Middle District Court Wednesday to ATM fraud, specifically to withdrawing more than $7,000 from an ATM in Gonzales, using fraudulent debit cards.
Constantin Tanase, 40, of Bacau, Romania, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to using and trafficking in unauthorized access devices.
Tanase admitted, as part of his guilty plea, that he was part of a group of people who traveled to the Baton Rouge area in November 2018 with fraudulent debit cards and used them to withdraw money from ATMs until the cards stopped working, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said in a statement.
The true owners of the debit cards were unaware of the fraudulent use of their cards.
At a drive-up bank ATM in Gonzales on Nov. 14, 2018, Tanase, a passenger in a car at a bank's drive-up ATM, put black tape over the ATM camera lens and withdrew money, before removing the tape, Fremin said.
Over 90 minutes, during which the car Tanase was in would occasionally leave to let others use the ATM, Tanase used more than 40 unauthorized cards to fraudulently withdraw more than $7,000 from the machine.
Tanase faces a term of imprisonment, a fine and a period of supervised release.
The case is being investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth White.