Baton Rouge police arrested a second suspect Sunday in the fatal shooting on Jackson Avenue that left one man dead early Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said Corey Chaney, 27, turned himself in on Sunday.

Chaney, of 2826 Jackson Ave., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count of second-degree murder.

Another suspect was arrested Friday night in the shooting death of Curley Woods, 57. William Patrick Womack, 28, was booked on counts of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

BRPD: One man arrested Friday, 1 at large in fatal Jackson Avenue shooting Baton Rouge police arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning shooting death of a man on Jackson Avenue, spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

Police had released the identities of both suspects after Woods was shot around 3:50 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue, just blocks from where Chaney lives. Woods was found in the road and died at the scene.

Investigators collected video surveillance from a nearby neighborhood grocery store the day the shooting occurred, according to store employees.