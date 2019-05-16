For the second time this week, the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire in what is suspected to be a result of arson.

Around 4:43 a.m. Thursday, firefighters arrived to 425 W. Johnson to find the house fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished approximately 5:09 a.m. and was deemed a total loss.

The house was also damaged by a fire early Monday morning, according to investigators. Arson was ruled as the cause of the fire Monday as well.

No suspect or motive has been identified.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419