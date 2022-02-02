Louisiana State Police troopers found Harry Brignac near Lake Charles Wednesday afternoon, the agency said, two days after the former French Settlement police chief went missing from his home.
Brignac was "being medically evaluated" Wednesday afternoon after troopers located him, State Police said in a press release.
Earlier Wednesday, State Police issued a Silver Alert for the former official as the search entered its second day. The agency said his truck was last seen in the Vinton area of Calcasieu Parish.
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Deputies and the French Settlement Police Department had been looking for Brignac since Tuesday.
French Settlement Mayor Haley Unbehagen said Tuesday that Brignac left a note "that was suggestive that he may cause harm to himself." He also left a cellphone, which police have collected.
State Police added that Brignac suffers from a medical condition requiring daily medication and that his medicine remained at his residence when he went missing, something the agency said put him at "imminent danger."
Brignac served as chief of French Settlement for seven terms after first being elected in 1988. He resigned in October 2018 following two malfeasance arrests.
He entered a plea of no contest to one felony count of malfeasance in office in 2019, was given a suspended sentence and placed on probation for one year.