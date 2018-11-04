A male driver was shot and killed early Sunday while traveling on Interstate 10 eastbound, causing his car to crash into another vehicle before he was pronounced dead on the scene, Baton Rouge police said.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the victim was driving a Nissan Altima when someone in a passing vehicle shot him. He then crashed into another vehicle.
The shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on I-10 eastbound west of Perkins Road. The victim died at the scene and has not been identified at this time.
Coppola said the investigation indicates that the driver was alone in his car when he was shot.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said no other injuries were reported.
