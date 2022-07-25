Baton Rouge Police say detectives suspect the death and injury of two men Sunday afternoon resulted after gunshots were fired from a passing vehicle on Tennessee Street.
Leslie Riley Jr., 66, of 1004 Julia St., was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries at the scene near East Polk Street, police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr. said in a news release. A 20-year-old male arrived at a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening at the time, Coppola said.
Authorities said earlier the shooting took place a block from University Terrace Elementary School and a few blocks north of LSU campus just before 3 p.m.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.