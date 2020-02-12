A Baton Rouge man was arrested after shooting at another driver in St. James Parish, state police reported.
On Tuesday morning around 9 a.m. state police responded to a call from a driver on I-10 approaching LA Hwy 641 in Gramercy. The driver said he was traveling eastbound on I-10 in a tractor trailer when he saw the driver of a black Hyundai Sonata driving erratically, according to State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz.
After the Hyundai caused a minor crash, the driver of the Hyundai, later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Williams, produced a handgun and fired at the tractor trailer. Gunfire struck the front of the trailer and Williams fled the scene, Scrantz said.
When troopers were able to identify Williams as the driver, Williams turned himself in.
Williams was booked into the St. James Parish Jail on aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal carrying and discharge of weapons and reckless operation.