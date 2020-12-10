A New Orleans man was shot and injured by a West Baton Rouge Parish deputy late Wednesday after authorities say he pointed a gun at law officers while fleeing from them.
Deputies responded around 11 a.m. near Red Hat Road, an area between Brusly and Addis, following reports of a drive-by shooting that injured one person, according to the sheriff’s office.
Law officers attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Cedric Hinton, 30, when he drove away and later ran on foot, officials said.
During the foot chase, Hinton pointed a gun at deputies, prompting one of them to fire, said West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Maj. Dale Simoneaux.
The chase continued for about 45 minutes until authorities arrested Hinton behind a levee near the Mississippi River, he said.
Hinton was struck in the forearm and was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, authorities said. He was booked into the parish jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and other gun-related charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
The person he’s accused of shooting was brought to a hospital and was in stable condition, Simoneaux said.
Louisiana State Police were called to investigate the shooting, a common practice for local law enforcement agencies when an officer uses deadly force.
The deputy, whose name wasn’t immediately released, is on paid leave pending the completion of the investigation, Simoneaux said.