Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jose Castillo, 32, 7815 O'Neal Lane, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, refund or access device application fraud.
- Daniel Lee, 18, 314 Woodgate Court, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.
- Brionne Pate, 25, 6315 Greenwell St., first-offense driving while intoxicated, flight from an officer, headlights required.
- Kermit Valentine, 42, 4241 Foret St., Addis, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, vehicular negligent injuring.