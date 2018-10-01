A Baton Rouge man wanted in a December killing was arrested outside of Dallas last week, according to jail records.

Richard Johnson, 36, was booked Thursday into the Kaufman County Jail in Texas on counts of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon for an out of state incident, according to the jail's booking records.

Johnson was identified by Baton Rouge Police in January as the gunman wanted in the Dec. 11 fatal shooting of Juan Montgomery in the 4800 block of Ritterman Avenue.

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the State Police Fugitive Task Force initiated Johnson's arrest after a tip came in through Crime Stoppers about the case. He said Johnson, 12254 La Margie Ave. 118, will be booked into Parish Prions counts of first-degree murder and home invasion.

He was the second suspect in the killing, police have said.

On Dec. 16, police arrested Carl Roosevelt Smith, 32, of Baton Rouge in the slaying. Smith, of 4717 Sycamore St., was booked into Parish Prison on counts of principal to first-degree murder and principal to home invasion.

+2 Baton Rouge Police name suspected gunman in Dec. 11 fatal shooting at Ritterman Avenue home Baton Rouge Police officers have identified Richard Johnson, 34, 12254 La Margie Ave. 118, as the gunman in the Dec. 11 fatal shooting of Juan…

Smith, an acquaintance of Montgomery, 37, knocked on the door of the Ritterman Avenue house around 9:20 a.m. on Dec. 11 and called out for Montgomery, according to a police report.

Police say the two men then kicked in the door of the home, where Montgomery was fatally shot. His wife was in the room when he was shot, police have reported.