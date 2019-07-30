East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks has been suspended indefinitely without pay after she was arrested recently on suspicion of driving under the influence near Gulf Shores, Alabama.

The agency announced Tuesday evening that Sheriff Sid Gautreaux made the decision to place her on unpaid leave until "the legal process is carried out."

"Mrs. Hicks' future status with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office will be determined at the conclusion of that process," Gautreaux said in a statement.

Hicks, who became the public information director at the Sheriff's Office in 2007 after Gautreaux's election as sheriff, was arrested by Alabama state troopers about 5 p.m. Sunday in Baldwin County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Alabama state troopers pulled over a white Lexus SUV traveling northbound on the Baldwin Beach Expressway, soon identifying Hicks as the driver. Hicks, 37, was believed to be under the influence of an impairing substance and was subsequently arrested for DUI, transported to the Baldwin County Jail and was released on bond.

Gautreaux said Hicks was placed on paid administrative leave this week after he found out about the arrest and met with Hicks. He said she will be on leave pending the outcome of his office's internal investigation into the incident.

"Those involved in law enforcement are rightly held to the highest of standards concerning the law," Gautreaux wrote in a statement Thursday. Gautreaux said he was notified Sunday of the arrest for misdemeanor traffic violations, including first-offense DUI, and has since been in touch with Alabama officials. He said she was off duty and in her personal vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Hicks is not a sworn law enforcement officer; she serves in her capacity for the Sheriff's Office as a civilian.