A person was injured in a shooting in Gonzales late Monday night, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Allison Hudson said.
The shooting took place on George Rouyea Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim was gone, Hudson said. The victim was located around 10:40 p.m. and taken to the hospital for their injuries.
Further information about the severity of the injuries was not immediately available. Hudson said detectives are currently investigating and have not identified a possible suspect yet.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.