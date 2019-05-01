A suspect has turned himself in after an 11-year-old boy was shot in the face at the Cantebury Apartments at 2001 South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
James Gales, 19, who lives in the same apartment complex, was arrested and placed in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on suspicion of negligent injuring.
Gales is accused of entering the unlocked residence just after 5 p.m. Monday and firing one gunshot, hitting the boy in the face. He then ran from the apartments, according to police.
Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said there were a couple other people inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured. It was not clear who, if anyone, was the intended target in the shooting.
The 11-year-old, who has not been identified, is expected to survive his injuries. McKneely would not disclose details about the boy's medical condition, but said his face was moderately injured.
Neighbors at the apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon were on edge after the shooting.
"If they shot a child, what would they do to us?" asked Jacqueline Keys, 65. "It's got me so afraid."
No additional details are available at this time.