Neville Allen was working alongside his mom baking king cakes at the Louisiana Culinary Institute on Tuesday afternoon when he stepped outside to eat lunch, saying he'd be back shortly.

When he hadn't returned after several minutes, Denise Tatney looked out the door and saw her son collapsed on the pavement, then immediately started running into the parking lot. What she didn't know was that his killer had fled the scene just moments earlier after shooting Allen, 22, during what authorities described as an ongoing feud over a mutual "female companion."

"I saw my child laying on the ground," Tatney said in an interview Wednesday afternoon. "He still had a pulse when I got to him. Now I can't stop seeing his face — he had tears in his eyes, he couldn't speak."

At first she thought he had been struck by a vehicle because his injuries were so extensive. She held her son until an ambulance arrived, staring into his face and hoping desperately that he would somehow survive.

Allen was hospitalized but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives would later piece together the circumstances surrounding his death. Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection of the shooting, which occurred around 2 p.m. Tuesday off Airline Highway.

Trebien Adams, 22, was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder after confessing to the shooting, which he said resulted from an "ongoing feud with the victim regarding a female dating partner," according to his arrest report. Adams told deputies he "went to the victim's job to confront him about the female companion" but claimed he didn't know the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

Authorities confirmed that Allen was a contract worker with the institute, but didn't provide additional details about his job. His mother said he was working for a company that had rented out space there during king cake season.

Video surveillance shows Adams drive his white Lexus into the culinary institute parking lot and then appear to survey the area "looking for a particular individual," detectives wrote in the arrest report. Allen was visible nearby talking on his cellphone.

Adams then walked to his car and pulled out a shotgun, which he pointed aggressively in Allen's direction, detectives wrote. "The victim was observed raising his hands … in a defensive posture and backing away."

But moments later, Adams fired one round, striking the victim in his neck and chest. Detectives noted Adams pulled the trigger despite being unprovoked, then got back in his car and fled the scene with another man.

Jarquin Handy was arrested later Wednesday after Adams told detectives Handy had given him the shotgun — and told him it wasn't loaded — then helped him flee the scene, according to arrest reports. Handy, 22, was booked on principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Adams claimed his intent was not to kill Allen, but simply to use the weapon as a "scare tactic," deputies said.

Detectives learned Allen had recently been dating a woman who had a jealous boyfriend, later identified as Adams. The victim had been receiving "threatening text messages, phone calls and letters on his door." Both he and Adams lived in the same apartment complex off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Neither has a criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Tatney said her son knew Adams from junior high school. She also said Allen had been worried for his safety in recent months after receiving anonymous threats and having his apartment shot up multiple times — all incidents he had reported to law enforcement. When her son returned home from work a few weeks ago to find a threatening note on his door, Tatney told him to pack a bag and come stay with her, which he did.

She said she never would have suspected someone would come to his workplace and open fire in broad daylight.

"Nobody has respect for life anymore," she said, her words getting caught in her throat. "If people would just think, walk away — maybe we would save a lot of lives instead of just acting out in rage. It's like compassion is gone and respect for life is gone."

Allen graduated from Port Allen High School in 2015 and had been working various jobs in and around Baton Rouge since then, most recently at the same company as his mom. But she said his real passion was art, especially drawing and painting anime cartoons, and he had recently been pondering how to pursue that as a career.

Allen spent part of his childhood in New Orleans, then moved with his family to Alaska after Hurricane Katrina to live with an uncle there, before returning to the Baton Rouge area. He was the oldest of four siblings, a gentle spirit, his mom said.

"He was so young, just a big kid. He had a bright future," she said. "I don't know what else to say. I'm not supposed to be burying my child."