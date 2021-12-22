New surveillance cameras will go live in downtown Baton Rouge this week, and the nonprofit that paid for them plans to add more in high-crime parts of the city.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and some city business leaders say it will be a valuable tool to help discourage violence, which has shattered records this year.

"Selfishly, I would like to see a police officer on every corner of downtown," said Gabriel Vicknair, assistant executive director of the Downtown Development District. "But these cameras coming in hopefully will make visitors feel like, even though they do not see a police officer on every corner, that downtown is being monitored, and the police can jump into action and respond whenever necessary."

But the cameras play into a nationwide debate over surveillance and privacy rights. And some experts say studies in other cities have shown cameras do not lead to concrete reductions in violent crime.

Over the last four months, the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation worked with local businesses and the Downtown Development District to raise money to replace outdated surveillance cameras downtown, which hadn't been revamped since the early 2000s. The new system includes 22 cameras positioned in various locations across downtown, with 82 total views available.

Footage is streamed into the BRPD Real Time Crime Center at department headquarters, making it easily accessible to officers. Currently, the center is not fully staffed, but the goal is to hire enough employees for continual, 24/7 monitoring of the surveillance footage.

"This is an example of us being proactive and working with the business community," Chief Paul said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The cameras are able to detect the difference between gender, age, hair color, or clothing color, as well as differentiate between vehicle types, officials said. It can also track figures and zoom in.

Law enforcement selected the technology and the equipment was donated to the city.

Vicknair praised the "smart" camera technology, saying it could deter everything from "petty graffiti" to violent crime.

The second phase of the initiative will broaden the camera network to other parts of the city. Clay Young, the foundation's chairman, specified the surveillance technology will be used in the Gus Young, Brookstown, and Dixie areas of the city, as well as Tigerland.

A large fraction of the 145 homicides reported so far this year have occurred in these neighborhoods, according to unofficial records maintained by The Advocate.

"You can’t just be downtown," Young said. "Obviously we want to support the parts of our community that have had some problems with crime."

A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson later added that College Drive, Perkins Road and Siegen Lane — areas in South Baton Rouge — have "recently become areas of concern" and could potentially be added to the second phase of cameras.

Metro Council President Pro Tem Lamont Cole, who represents some of these high-crime areas, believes that the cameras will serve a dual purpose: Keeping his constituents safe and aiding economic growth. Constant monitoring could place businesses that may be hesitant to open in these neighborhoods at ease.

However, Fanny Ramirez, an LSU assistant professor of media law specializing in surveillance studies, said there is little evidence such camera networks accomplish their intended purpose.

She pointed to a recent study of CCTV surveillance in Detroit that concluded cameras may increase the minor crime reports but are unlikely to impact violent crime.

Another 2018 report published in the Journal of Crime and Justice reviewed the 146-camera CCTV surveillance system in Newark, New Jersey. Researchers did find CCTV had some modest effect on deterring auto theft — but there was no effect on violent crime.

Similar findings have been reported in studies of CCTV surveillance in Los Angeles, Cincinnati and San Francisco.

Chris Kaiser, advocacy director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana, said he fully understands that people across the state may be experiencing a higher violent crime rate and therefore feel a sense of urgency in addressing the problem.

"At the end of the day, there’s really not anything to point to that says that cameras deter or reduce violence in communities, unfortunately," he said. "We’re really talking about a remarkable invasion of privacy that can affect not just the block where the camera is located, but the whole neighborhood."

"We’re collecting data about free citizens, free residents in our community all the time," he added.

The presence of cameras can also have an unintended, chilling effect on lawful activities, like protest and freedom to associate, Kaiser said. And without the space to debate the installment of widespread surveillance in a community, most people don't realize what they are being signed up for.

Because the cameras are privately funded, there is no city council vote required to expand the surveillance network and no opportunity for a public forum, a BRPD spokesperson said. However, council members are working with the foundation to decide where to install the cameras.

During the press conference, some questioned these officials, voicing concerns about constant surveillance.

Cole said he feels that families who are worried about violent crime in their neighborhoods will support the initiative when they see the goal is to prevent such activity.

"I think that’s the narrative we have to create so families understand this is less about monitoring your behavior but more about monitoring crime and then preventing crime from happening," he said.

Chief Paul, visibly frustrated, decried any reference to "Big Brother," reiterating that "good, law-abiding citizens" will "welcome the technology."

"People want these shootings to stop," he said. "This whole thing of, you know, 'People don’t want anyone there, they don’t want cameras' — that is just not the truth. The truth is people want to feel safe."