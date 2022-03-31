The elderly Prairieville man who killed his 75-year-old wife on Wednesday may have been suffering from dementia and did not have a clear motive in the "heartbreaking" case, the Ascension Parish sheriff said Thursday.
Marvin Stephens, 83, admitted to sheriff's investigators that he shot his wife, Patricia Stephens, some time before 1:35 p.m. Wednesday after their part-time sitter had left, Sheriff Bobby Webre said.
"There's no rhyme or reason why he did what did," Webre said.
Patricia Stephens was taken by helicopter from their home on John Broussard Road, north of La. 42 in Prairieville, to a hospital, where she died, deputies have said.
Marvin Stephens called a family member after the shooting who then alerted deputies. Arriving officers found him waiting for them, Webre said.
Webre said people who know Marvin Stephens have told investigators that dementia was one of the man's medical ailments at his advanced age.
Webre said it appears to have been a tragic situation that upended the later years of an elderly couple who were spending their retirement together.
"It's just heartbreaking," Webre said.
Further investigation and interviews may reveal more about what happened, the sheriff added. Investigators plan to have physicians review Stephens' health, Webre said.
Marvin Stephens was arrested Wednesday evening on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons, deputies said. He remained in Ascension Parish Prison on Thursday awaiting the setting of bail, online jail records say.