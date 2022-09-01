After a second violent act at one of its parks in a three-week period, the Baton Rouge parks system said Thursday that it would not tolerate crime on its campuses.
Shots were fired near the Raising Cane's Dog Park adjacent to the City-Brooks Community Park on Dalrymple Drive on Wednesday night, injuring a 20-year-old. Last month, a 21-year-old man was arrested on attempted first-degree rape after a daylight attack on a hiker at Forest Community Park on South Harrells Ferry Road.
"Our parks are supposed to be safe places for residents of all backgrounds to gather, and we will continue to do our part to make East Baton Rouge Parish safer by providing well-designed and well-maintained places for people to get out and be active, as well as offering programs and events for kids and residents of all ages, as we know an active park is a safe park," BREC said in its statement.
BREC added that it maintains more than 1,100 cameras at 70 different facilities across the parish, and that its video surveillance assisted in the Forest Community Park arrest. The agency plans to other continue efforts like patrolling from park rangers, partnering with law enforcement and adding signage encouraging visitors to "remain vigilant in their surroundings."
"Crime is a community issue and BREC is intentionally building partnerships with as many entities as we can to make East Baton Rouge not just a better place to live, work and play, but a safer place for all of us," wrote BREC.