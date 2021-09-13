A teacher contracted to work at the Dixon Correctional Institute in Jackson was arrested Monday on contraband counts after an investigation there, officials said Monday evening.
When questioned by DCI investigators, Mark Shamburger, 61, of 8055 W. Lakeshore Drive, Ethel, admitted to bringing contraband to DCI inmates that included cellphones, cigarettes and alcohol, Ken Pastorick, communications director with the state Department of Public Safety and Corrections, said in a statement.
Shamburger was booked into the East Feliciana Parish Jail on the counts of introduction of contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office.
He was a contracted teacher with the Louisiana Special School District and worked within DCI's education department. Shamburger is no longer allowed on Department of Corrections' property, Pastorick said.
The investigation remains ongoing.