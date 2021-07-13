One person was seriously injured in a shooting at a Zachary beauty parlor, police said.
The shooting took place around 4:15 p.m., according to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid. Emergency crews responded to the 4800 block of West Central Avenue, which is near Rollins Road and High Street.
McDavid said the shooting took place at a beauty parlor when a male suspect shot a patron, who was taken to the hospital in "serious condition."
Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were working the case Tuesday evening with the Zachary Police Department.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.