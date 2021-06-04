The young man accused of pulling the trigger in a homicide Thursday on Marque Ann Drive told police he feared for his life during an argument with the victim and acted accordingly.

But investigators later concluded the victim was unarmed and posed no real threat, according to a police report.

The shooting left Kelvin Robinson Jr., 25, dead from multiple bullet wounds.

Police and neighbors say the gunshots followed an argument involving a group of people in the 1600 block of North Marque Ann Drive, a residential street between Florida Boulevard and South Choctaw Drive east of Sherwood Forest.

After the situation escalated into gunfire, Baton Rouge police responded to the scene late morning Thursday and quickly detained witnesses for questioning. They later arrested L'Vontre Humphrey, 26, who faces a count of second-degree murder.

Humphrey told detectives he saw Robinson approaching his car when he got out and started shooting, according to a probable cause report. When asked why he pulled the trigger, Humphrey said he feared for his life, detectives wrote.

When asked why he didn't leave the scene instead, he said he didn't know, the report says. He also said he never saw Robinson with a firearm.

"Based upon several witness statements, including defendant's statement, and evidence gathered from the scene, detectives learned that the victim was not armed at the time he was shot and did not pose an immediate threat to the defendant," detectives wrote.

The report includes few other details, including why the two men started arguing.

But Humphrey's grandmother, 64-year-old Carolyn Haymond, said Thursday that the shooting appeared to be the culmination of a long-simmering feud involving her granddaughter — who lives at the Marque Ann complex — and another woman. She said somehow her grandson also got involved, though she believed he was the intended target.

Baton Rouge police said officers had recently been patrolling the area, which is considered prone to violence based on past crime data. In fact, a patrolling officer had seen the group of people gathering and arguing sometime before the shooting.

The group briefly dispersed after seeing the officer. Having firsthand information about the circumstances gave police a head start on investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses, officials said.

The shooting points to a couple recent trends: more gun violence during daytime and more minor disputes escalating into senseless tragedy, BRPD Chief Murphy Paul mentioned during an interview Thursday afternoon.

Robinson is the fifth person shot to death in Baton Rouge this week amid a prolonged spike in murders that started last year.

Advocate staff writer Lara Nicholson contributed to this report.