A Man died in the parking lot of Atchafalaya Seafood on North Foster Drive after a shooting on Saturday evening, officials said.
Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said officer responded to the 2500 block of North Foster Drive, which is near Choctaw, regarding a fatal shooting.
The man was found dead when an ambulance arrived on the scene, Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz. The EMS crew was initially dispatched to a report of a possible seizure, Chustz said.
Police set up lines of crime scene tape around the restaurant, which is between the Foster Car Wash and Foster Food Mart.
This is the only homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish in the month of August and the first in nearly three weeks.
More information to come.