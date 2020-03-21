A teenager was shot multiple times and killed at a Baton Rouge apartment complex Friday evening, according to a release from police.

Christian Dunbar, 17, was found dead in the back yard of his residence at the Perkins Cove apartment complex in the 7900 block of Bles Avenue around 6:30 p.m., a Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson confirmed Saturday morning.

Around the police perimeter set up near a grassy area facing Perkins Road, residents clumped around the taped-off homicide scene. Other teenagers in the neighborhood at that time said they knew Dunbar well, and he was "like a brother" to them.

"I've known him since I was in the 4th grade," one said. "Same school, same buses, same neighborhood."

Information on possible suspects or a motive is unknown at this time as police continue the investigation into Dunbar's murder. This was the first of two homicides reported in Baton Rouge on Friday night.

