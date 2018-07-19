Baton Rouge police arrested a man suspected in multiple recent armed robberies in the Baton Rouge area.
Alvieyle Moore, 32, was arrested Wednesday night in Livingston Parish, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said Thursday.
Moore faces four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery after what police described as a "crime spree" beginning Friday, July 13, and ending Saturday in which Moore robbed the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Acadian Thruway, a Circle K on Perkins Road and Regions Bank on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard. He also attempted to rob another hotel the same day.
The following day he robbed Albertson's grocery store on Perkins Road.
Police said the suspect was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force. Baton Rouge police had announced on Saturday that they were searching for him.
A Baton Rouge police officer responding to the Circle K robbery on Friday got into a wreck just feet from the business. The officer was hospitalized with minor injuries he sustained in the three-vehicle crash, police have said.
The officer was driving his marked unit with his lights on through a red light when he was hit by another vehicle.