Authorities arrested at least eight people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Christopher Ambrogio, 26, 626 Fountain View, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage and equipment violation.
- Tyrone Basquine, 45, 8636 St. Anthony St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, driving left of center, careless driving and driver's license not in possession.
- Daniel Bazille, 33, 8725 Wilbur St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, reckless operation, insurance required and possession of marijuana.
- Jose Melgar Blanco, 38, 4647 Victoria Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control and driver's license required.
- David Dupuis, 35, 2807 Dena Lynn Ave., Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, reckless operation, possession, distribution and manufacturing of Schedule I drugs, disobey red light and failure to maintain control.
- Lareco Harrison, 29, 303 Rod Lane, Baldwin, third-offense DWI, operating a vehicle while under suspension and reckless operation.
- Artie Hudson, 58, 10967 Amite River Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Joshua Robinson, 44, 9347 Pride Port Hudson Road, Zachary, first-offense DWI and speeding.