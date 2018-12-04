As authorities continue searching for the 49-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and injuring two of her family members on Nov. 18, they are warning the public to "use extreme caution" if they encounter the suspect.

The suspect, Michael Vallery, is wanted in the killing his wife Stefanie Vallery, 51, at their home on Honey Drive, said East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks.

Hicks asks that anyone in contact with Michael Vallery call the Sheriff's Office at (225) 389-500 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. An arrest warrant was issued for Vallery on first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Family members said the couple had been separated at the time of the attack, working through a divorce. Two other female family members, Stefanie Vallery's daughter and sister, were wounded in the attack but both are expected to make a full recovery.

Stefanie Vallery's sister, former Olympic volleyball player Danielle Scott-Arruda, was taken to the hospital for severe injuries after trying to protect her sister in the stabbing. Vallery's daughter, Danielle Scott, had minor injuries that didn't require hospitalization.

