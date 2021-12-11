Police have identified the victims of Friday's drive-by shooting on Brightside Drive as a 5-year-old boy and his uncle.

Michael Riley, 22, and his nephew, Carson Riley, 5, were struck by gunfire minutes after 6 p.m. while sitting in the back seat of a Honda Accord in the 1000 block of Brightside Drive, Baton Rouge police say.

Michael Riley died right away.

Carson died a short time later at a nearby hospital.

The car's two other occupants came away with no injures.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

BRPD urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.