The man who was shot in the parking lot of the Louisiana Culinary Institute late Tuesday afternoon has died in the hospital.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Neville Allen, 22, and announced his death in a news release Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said Allen was a contract worker with the institute, but didn't provide additional details about his job.

Crews responded to an address on Arnold Lane, off Jefferson Highway and Airline Highway, in response to reports of a possible shooting around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Allen was transported to the hospital from that location.

No suspects or potential motives have been identified yet. Deputies are continuing to investigate.

The listed address for Allen, which the sheriff's office provided, was an apartment off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, a few miles from where the shooting occurred. Allen has no criminal record in East Baton Rouge Parish. Attempts to reach his family Wednesday morning were unsuccessful.

