Authorities suspect arson in a fire at a vacant house Friday night in the 11300 block of Black Oak Drive Friday night.
Baton Rouge Fire Department got the call at 10:18 p.m. Friday that there was a fire at the house, which is near North Sherwood Forest Drive, and had drive under control about 30 minutes later. Firefighters arrived to find the house fully on fire and the roof already burned off. The fire started in the house’s utility room.
No one was injured and the house’s estimated value is $120,000.
Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.