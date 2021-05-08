A man went to great lengths — fleeing the scene and lying about his car being stolen — to hide his involvement in a fatal hit-and-run crash on River Road, Baton Rouge police say.
Saad Alshammary struck a bicyclist sometime before 1 a.m. on May 3 while driving a Lexus sedan 20 miles over the 55 mph speed limit southbound on River Road, according to an affidavit obtained Saturday from the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The collision killed the cyclist upon impact and sent the car hurtling into a ditch on the west side of the road, where police say they found it severely damaged on the front and driver's side.
"The vehicle's roof was peeled back nearly to the driver seat headrest, with various bodily fluids/flesh pieces scattered throughout the front/driver area of the vehicle," BRPD Officer Blaine D. Dupuy wrote in his report about the crash. "The driver steering wheel was also pushed inward from the bicyclist's body, as he traveled into the vehicle and then up and over."
By the time police arrived, they say Alshammary, 28, was gone.
In the affidavit, Dupuy says he later found out that Alshammary had trekked a mile to his apartment and then returned to the scene with a work colleague in a company-owned F-150 in an attempt to tow away the smashed-up Lexus.
When that plan fell through, police say Alshammary and his coworker returned to their shared home and, around 10 a.m. that same day, reported the car stolen.
Police pieced together the sequence of events by examining the airbag control module, which showed how fast the car was going at the time of the crash, and GPS coordinates from the company pickup truck. From Alshammary's stolen vehicle report, BRPD obtained his home address, which brought them to an apartment complex at 4000 Lake Beu Pre.
Once they knew where he lived, police say they got the property manager to hand over security camera footage, which showed the F-150 leaving the complex at 1:09 a.m. and returning seven minutes later — before police showed up to the wreck.
Alshammary was arrested Friday night.
According to jail records, he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on misdemeanor counts of driving without a license and reckless driving, and four felonies: negligent homicide, hit-and-run driving with death or serious injury, obstruction of justice and injuring public records.
The Advocate was unable to obtain the victim's name by press time.