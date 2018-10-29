A traffic stop Monday evening in Denham Springs ended with possible shots fired at the officer as a motorcyclist fled the scene, according to Louisiana State Police.
Officers received a report possible shots fired at a law enforcement officer around 6 p.m. on Juban Road, State Police spokesman Senior Trooper Bryan Lee reported to media from the scene just after 7 p.m. He said authorities are searching for the motorcyclist.
"We received a call of possible shots fired at an officer," Lee said. "Troopers responded to the scene, as well as Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, to canvas the area."
No one was injured. Lee said troopers are investigating to determine if the man did in fact fire shots at the officer and if so, how many.
Lee said the officer initiated a traffic stop and the motorcyclist pulled over, but at some point fled the scene. A short pursuit ensued, ending when the officer lost sight of the motorcyclist.
Lee said later Monday night that investigators had not yet determined whether the officer also fired his gun during the encounter. He also didn't answer questions about the reason for the traffic stop and other details about the incident, saying it is too early in the investigation. He said the focus now is on finding the motorcyclist.
"At this point we're looking for a heavily tattooed white male. He was riding a reddish, orange and black sports bike. It's believed to be an older model sports bike. He was wearing a helmet with a purple mohawk," he said earlier in the evening.
"We don't believe that there is an immediate threat in the area," Lee said later. "But if you do come in contact with that rider, he is believed to be armed and dangerous."
Lee asked that anyone with information on the rider, who was last seen traveling south on Juban Road, contact Louisiana State Police at (225) 754-8500.