Baker man killed in shooting on Kaufman Street in Baton Rouge Wednesday night, BRPD says
A Baker man was killed in a shooting Wednesday night on Kaufman Street in Baton Rouge, police said.
Trendonovan Payne, 29, of 4307 Gibbens Payne Ave. in Baker, was found inside his car, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean Mckneeley Jr. said in a news release.
No motive or suspect is known at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Kaufman Street is near the interchange of Airline Highway and Scenic Highway in northern Baton Rouge.
Suspicious package that caused BRPD evacuation was false alarm, officials say
Baton Rouge police headquarters was evacuated Thursday morning while officers investigated a "suspicious package" later deemed unthreatening, officials said.
BRPD employees were standing outside in the parking lot while the Hazmat team conducted its investigation inside the building, said department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
A couple hours later, he said no threat was found.
He was unable to provide additional details about what exactly the package looked like and what was inside.
In drug-related ambush slaying involving fake money, 3 indicted on murder and other counts
A Baton Rouge man and two from Baker have been indicted in a drug-related ambush killing on Napoleon Street that involved fake money and injured two others.
Johnathon Jerman West, 31, Reco Remone Hayes, 35, and Christopher Montrel Nixon, 34, were charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Wednesday with second-degree murder in the April 19 killing of George Stevenson, 25.
Baton Rouge police say West led Stevenson and two others — a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old — into a shooting ambush after he bought drugs with fake money.
Detectives learned Stevenson and two others had met West for a drug deal earlier in the evening. After West paid Stevenson for the narcotics, he left the scene — but Stevenson found out the money was counterfeit after West left.
Stevenson, driving with the other two people, chased West through Baton Rouge to get his drugs back. But as they approached the Myrtle Avenue-Napoleon intersection, multiple people began shooting at the car. Those who survived the shootout said three armed people were standing in wait for them in the roadway, documents say.
A witness told police several people were shooting dice on Napoleon when they received a call about West being chased. Detectives believe West knew the money was counterfeit and “intentionally led the victims into an ambush” after calling his friends to lie in wait for the car, an arrest warrant says.
West did not fire at the car, but he led them into harm’s way, the warrant states.
West, of Baton Rouge, and Hayes and Nixon, both of Baker, also were indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
The case is assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.
Lutcher man arrested in arson of relative's home that spread to neighbor's
A Lutcher man has been arrested in a blaze that spread from a relative's home that had been the target of an alleged arson attempt to a neighboring house and an outside shed, state fire investigators said Thursday.
Scott Chauvin, 35, torched his relative's home in the 1600 block of Third Street in Lutcher sometime before 2 p.m. Monday, officials said. The blaze caused extensive damage before spreading to an occupied next-door house and shed, investigators said.
An elderly resident was able to escape the blaze unharmed, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
State fire investigators interviewed witnesses and obtained video recordings that led them to conclude Chauvin intentionally set the fire.
Fire Marshal's agents and St. James Parish Sheriff's deputies found Chauvin Wednesday and arrested him, the state office said.
Chauvin was booked on one count of aggravated arson into the St. James Parish Jail in Convent. He had bail of $50,000 set, online records show, but investigators said more counts were expected.
Woman dies after crashing into 18-wheeler near Port Allen, sheriff's officials say
A crash involving an 18-wheeler Thursday evening left one woman dead in Port Allen, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
The woman pulled out of a side street onto Rosedale Road just before 6 p.m. Thursday and collided with the 18-wheeler, which deputies say was not at fault.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.