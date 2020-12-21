A Pointe Coupee Parish man faces more than 50 counts of child pornography following his recent arrest, state authorities said Monday.
Trent Savoie, 34 of Fordoche was arrested last week following a state investigation that found pornographic images of a child under 13 years old, according to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
His arrest came through a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, State Police and the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.
"We will never cease in our efforts to investigate and arrest those committing internet crimes against children, heinous offenses that inflict lifelong damage on their victims," Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement Monday announcing the arrest.
An online jail roster shows Fordoche was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Jail on Dec. 16 and remained there Monday.